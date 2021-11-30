Matthew McConaughey has shot down claims that he will be running for Texas Governor next year, but hasn’t ruled it out in future.

The Oscar-winning actor, 52, has been particularly vocal in recent years about his political opinions, including the controversional Texan laws regarding abortion.

Running for Governor would seem to most like the next obvious step, but not for him - at least, not yet.

Sitting in front of an American flag, the Dallas Buyers Club star addressed his followers in a lengthy video posted to Twitter, explaining: “Listen, over the past few years I’ve been working on the answer to the question of how I can be most useful in this life going forward - useful to myself, useful to my family and to most people.

“What have I learned? A lot! That we have some problems that we need to fix. That we have divides that need healing. That we need more trust in our lives.

“That we’ve got to start shining a light on our shared values, the ones that cross party lines, the ones that build bridges instead of burn them ,” he added.

Revealing that he had been exploring ways that he could be of service to others along with studying Texas law and politics, he said: “I’ve learned that freedom comes with responsibility and that great leaders serve. We lead by serving each other, we lead through our service. What is service? Service is taking on responsibility today so we can have more freedom tomorrow.”

Regarding suggestions of him running for Governor, he said: “As a simple kid born in a little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never ocurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership.

Matthew McConaughey called himself a ‘simple kid from Texas’ (Video Elephant)

“It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment.

“I’m going to continue to work and invest the bounty I have in supporting entrepreneurs. Supporting businesses and foundations that I believe are leaders. Organisations that have a mission to serve and build trust, whilst also generating prosperity - that’s the American dream!

“Politicians the governments can help us to get where they need to go. But let’s be clear, they can’t do anything for us unless we choose to do it for ourselves.

“In the meantimes, and all of times and until next times, just keep living,” he signed off by saying, followed with a patriotic salute to camera.