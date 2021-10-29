Friends star Matthew Perry to release ‘unflinchingly honest’ autobiography detailing addiction struggles
Friends star Matthew Perry is set to release a tell-all book.
The Chandler Bing star, 52, will take fans “behind-the-scenes” of the era-defining sitcom and get “unflinchingly honest” about the substance abuse and alcohol issues that have dogged his career, according to Flatiron Books.
According to US reports, Perry will receive a “mid-seven figure range” for the book, which is expected to hit shelves in 2022.
A press release declared it “the book that Friends fans have been waiting for but will also shed a powerful light for anyone who is in their own battle for themselves or a loved one”.
Flatiron Books’ Megan Lynch said: “We need humour, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something – and Matthew’s extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing.
“Matthew’s book has unrivalled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanising right now, a time of isolation and division.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox