Maura Higgins tipped for I’m A Celebrity after Giovanni Pernice split
Maura Higgins is reportedly being lined up for I’m A Celbrity following her split with Giovanni Pernice.
It was revealed earlier this week that the former Love Island star, 30, and Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, 31, had gone their separate ways after four intense months of dating,
The Irish beauty is said to be “devastated” so what better way to get over someone than by throwing herself into a new TV project.
The bookmakers certainly think so.
Ladbrookes are currently offering 7/2 on her entering the Welsh castle when the Ant and Dec fronted show returns to ITV next month.
Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrookes said: “With her ex Giovanni making all of the headlines on Strictly, a stint on I’m A Celebrity would be the perfect opportunity for Maura to create some of her own.”
Giovanni is currently paired with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling Ellis on the BBC dance competition.
