Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are not only officially engaged, they now know what each other’s blood tastes like after downing some to mark the occassion.

The Transformers actress, 35, confirmed the news by sharing a video of the 31-year-old rapper - real name Colson Baker - as he popped the question under the same banyan tree where she claims that their relationship first began almost two years ago.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” she wrote on Instagram, adding: “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she continued.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Meanwhile, over on his own account, MGK shared a clip showing off the impressive and unique emerald and diamond engagement ring which he said that he designed himself.

He captiond the clip: “’yes, in this life and every life’ 💍 branches we fell in love under, i (SIC) brought her back to ask her to marry me. i (SIC) know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨.”

Their engagement comes less than two years after Fox’s split from actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children.