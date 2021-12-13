Megan Thee Stallion thanks fans for their support as she celebrates graduating from college
Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating after graduating from Texas Southern University with a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration.
“Meg Thee Graduate,” declared 26-year-old Megan - real name is Megan Pete - on Instagram over the weekend.
“I know my parents are looking down on me so proud,” she continued.
Adding: “Thank you everyone for all the love today.”
As she had previously promised, the Body hit-maker documented her big day for fans on social media, including sharing a link to the live ceremony along with several pictures and videos of herself rocking a bejewelled cap which read “Real Hot Girl S**t”.
Despite scoring a massive hit with the track Hot Girl Summer back in 2019, the star was determined to finish her degree, telling Rolling Stone the following year: “My grandmother would be very p****d off at me if I just stopped college right now.
“I got to get this degree. I already started it, and I’m interested in what I’m doing because I want to open up assisted-living facilities in the city,” she added.
Celeb pals were quick to offer their congratulations, with Ciara writing: “Proud of you Meg! Way to get it done! You’re inspiring so many.”
“I know your momma proud of you,” added Cardi B.
“You got people emotional over here.”
