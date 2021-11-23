Mel B cut from ITV’s An Audience With Adele after ‘awkward as hell’ exchange with singer
Mel B was due to appear in ITV’s An Audience With Adele special, but was reportedly cut following an awkward exchange with the singer on the night.
Former Spice Girl Mel, 46, failed to play ball by not asking the set question she had been assigned at the London Palladium and instead made an X-rated remark during what was intended to be a family show, reports The Sun.
An insider told the publication: “Mel was her usual brilliant self at Adele’s Audience With, but ITV decided they just couldn’t keep her moment in.
“She was tasked with asking a question about the best gift Adele had ever received, but when the cameras were on her she said she felt silly asking it,” they continued.
“Then she made a joke and said she could answer the question for Adele and said it was a vibrator.
“No one really laughed, but Adele made a wise crack about it and moved on.
Concluding: “There’s no blood or issue between them, ITV just couldn’t air it because not only was it awkward as hell - it was a family show and there would be kids watching.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox