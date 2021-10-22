Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris goes topless for full moon ritual with friends
Paris Jackson has taken part in a topless full moon ritual.
The daughter of the late Michael Jackson shared a series of snaps on Instagram showing her and four partially dressed friends gathered for the sacred act.
Depending on the phase of the moon, rituals can be used for things such as helpling to manifest desires, banish something that is unwanted, or call forth a lover.
The Dead Sea singer, 23, didn’t reveal the intention of their ritual but captioned one picture ‘Thank you mother moon’, and wrote ‘Tis the season’, alongside another.
One person who was noticeably absent from the group was model Cara Delevingne, 29, whom Paris is believed to be romantically involved with.
While the two have yet to comment on the official status of their relationship, they set tongues wagging after sporting matching tattoos and were seen looking cosy together at Joan Collins’ Oscars party.
