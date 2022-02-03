Mika confirmed as host of Eurovision Song Contest 2022 alongside Laura Pausini and Alessandro Cattelan in Italy
Mika has been confirmed to host the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.
The 38-year-old singer – whose real name is Michael Holbrook Penniman Jr – will front the 66th multinational singing competition alongside TV personality Alessandro Cattelan, 41, and singer Laura Pausini, 47.
The event is set to take place on May 14 in Turin following the country’s victory with heavy metal band Maneskin at the 2021 contest in the Netherlands.
Speaking about his latest gig, Mika said: “I’ve been watching it since I was a kid, the whole family would get together for the Grand Final.
“Once a year, more than 40 countries share the same emotions, regardless of history or the political situation: music unites them.
“It’s an exciting honour to be one of the masters of ceremony on these fantastic nights,” he told Eurovision.tv.
The Grace Kelly hit-maker went on to explain why he believes a competition like Eurovision is both important and relevant, saying: “More than ever I believe in the importance of an international community, in our common values.
“I believe in the union of people, in breaking down the walls to celebrate our similarities as much as our differences.
“We can do it thanks to music, which is the most universal form of expression. Eurovision is this and so much more!” He concluded.
