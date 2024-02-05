Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa lead the metallic trend at the star-studded Grammys

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa led the female music titans donning metallics on the star-studded 66th Grammys red carpet in Los Angeles.

US singer Cyrus, was nominated for six awards and took home her first Grammys for the best record of the year.

She looked striking in a barely-there gold dress mesh dress exclusively designed for her by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, with safety pin and cone accents.

Cyrus’ hair was in a voluminous style – paying homage to the likes of the late Tina Turner, who was also honoured during the ceremony by a Fantasia-led performance of Proud Mary – as she walked the carpet ahead of the award show.

The Flowers singer then performed her hit single in another metallic number – this time silver with a cut-out front.

British-Albanian pop superstar Dua Lipa dazzled in a silver, ruffled gown by Courrèges, as she arrived on the red carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena.

The 28-year-old singer, who was up for the coveted song of the year award for Dance The Night from the Barbie movie soundtrack, wore her red hair loose and wavy and paired the look with a silver, chunky necklace.

American singer-songwriter and actor Coco Jones, who won the award for best R&B performance for her hit single ICU, graced the red carpet with a metallic turquoise deep plunge gown, embellished with sequins, from the oldest couture house in Athens, Celia Kritharioti.

She paired her look with an elegant updo and gold barely-there heels from Le Silla, an Italian women’s luxury shoe brand by Enio Silla and Monica Ciabattini.

Singer-songwriter Victoria Monét, who won three Grammys for best new artist, best non-classical engineered album, and best R&B album, was styled by Kollin Carter in a custom satin brown Versace, with exposed corset detailing, pointed bustier and train.

She accessorised the look by styling her newly cut bob into a pinned French roll – done by Davontae’ Washington – and jewellery from Bulgari, including diamond studs, a bedazzled snake-like choker necklace and a bracelet.

Music producer David Guetta posed with his hand on his partner Jessica Ledon’s baby bump for the cameras.

Guetta wore a black velvet suit jacket for the occasion while Ledon dressed in an elegant white gown which featured a long, flowing train and silver detailing around the bodice.

Kylie Minogue was over the moon when she found out that her song Padam Padam took home a Grammys award for best pop dance recording.

She wore a blood-red floor-length Dolce & Gabbana dress with a mesh cape which also had a corset that held the silhouette together.

Actor Jameela Jamil chose red too, as she appeared alongside British music producer partner James Blake, who was nominated for several awards.

Good Place star Jamil wore a bold gown by Mônot which featured a halter neck and plunging neckline for the award show. She paired her look with black court heels from Roger Vivier.

While American indie supergroup Boygenius turned heads on the red carpet in matching white suits.

The band, consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, paired the tailored outfits with black ties, white shirts and light pink boutonnieres – a reference to their song We’re In Love and Elliott Smith.

The group landed three awards early on the night during the pre-telecast ceremony, taking home best rock song and best rock performance for their hit Not Strong Enough, and best alternative music album for their debut The Record.

While Billie Eilish honoured blockbuster Barbie as she wore a black bomber jacket featuring an embroidered Barbie badge and pink sleeves.

The 22-year-old US singer, who won the song of the year category for her hit What Was I Made For? which featured in the film about the world-famous doll, completed the look with a white shirt, black tie and baggy black trousers.