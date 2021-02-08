Miley Cyrus gets emotional at Super Bowl show as she performs Wrecking Ball hit
12:10pm, Mon 08 Feb 2021
Miley Cyrus let her emotions get the better of her as she performed ‘Wrecking Ball’ at the Super Bowl LV ‘TikTok Tailgate’.
The singer headlined a performance for frontline healthcare workers who have already received their COVID-19 vaccination and choked as she began her 2013 hit, having to restart it.
‘Wrecking Ball’ is believed to be about Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and the singer has said: "I wear a lot of glitter and I wear a lot of armor, but I also wear my heart on my sleeve, and it gets broken a lot."
Cyrus was later joined by Joan Jett to perform some of her most famous hits like ‘Bad Reputation’ and ‘Bad Karma’. The singer also performed ‘Night Crawling’ and ‘White Wedding’ with Billy Idol.