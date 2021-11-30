30 November 2021

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor welcome a second baby girl and reveal her cute name

By Tina Campbell
Millie Mackintosh has confirmed that she has welcomed a second child with husband Hugo Taylor.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 32, revealed that she had given birth to a baby girl in a post on social media.

Uploading a photo of the happy couple with their new addition on Instagram, the influencer also shared the adorable tot’s name, writing in the caption: “Welcome to the world Aurelia Violet Taylor!

“Our little bundle of joy arrived safe and sound and our hearts are bursting with love. I’m signing off for a bit to spend time with my family in our newborn bubble.”

The couple are already parents to daughter Sienna, who they welcomed in May 2020.

They confirmed in the June that they were expecting another daughter in a gender reveal video posted on Instagram.

