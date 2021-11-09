Missy Elliott has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her three decades in the music industry.

The four-time Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer, 50, described herself as being “humbly grateful” during her acceptance speece outside Amoeba Records on Hollywood Boulevard.

Elliott dedicated the nod to female rappers past and present, name checking Queen Latifah, Monie Love, Sha-Rock, Angie Stone, Roxanne Shanté, Yo-Yo, MC Lyte and Salt-N-Pepa.

She was joined for the ocassion by friends and fellow musicians Ciara, Lizzo and Mona Scott.

Taking to the podium, Lizzo - who collaborated with Elliott on Tempo in 2019 - was emotional as she delivered a speech, saying: “You are the brightest star in the universe, Missy. I’ve watched you my entire life.

“And I saw a superstar in you, but I’ve also seen myself. I’d never seen myself and you lived so boldly and so beautifully and so unapologetically and so out loud.

“You have no idea what you have done for so many Black girls. We don’t deserve you. We don’t deserve Missy Elliott and stil, you continue to give to us, and given with your heart.”

She went on to hail Elliot as a “genius! Icon! Queen... queen of hip-hop! Visionary!”

Adding: “I want to thank you so much for helping me in my career. I never in a million years thought I’d get to meet you, but we worked in the studio together!

“Thank you for making my dreams come true. You have no idea what you mean to all of us. We love you. We celebrate you. God Bless You. This is more than deserved. Let us continue to celebrate all of your accomplishments and your influence forever. We love you so much, Missy, congratulations.”

Missy Elliott’s star marks the 2,708th to be awarded since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.