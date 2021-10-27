Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague calls in full-time security following £800k burglary at Manchester home
Molly Mae Hague has reportedly hired full-time security after her home was robbed by “an experienced gang” who swiped more than £800k worth of items including jewellery and designer goods.
The former Love Island star, 22, shares an apartment in Manchester with boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury, 22, but following the burglarly has now “completely moved out and will never return,” a source claims.
Speaking to the MailOnline, they said: “Molly’s taking no chances - she’s hired 24/7 Confidentiality Protection as well as her other security. She has completely moved out of her apartment now and will never return.
“She’s upping the securty before returning to the spotlight at her Halloween Pretty Little Things meal in Manchester on Thursday night.”
The celebrity couple’s home was targeted at around 10pm on October 21 while they attended an event in London.
A representative for the publication said: “Molly is doing well considering the circumstances. It has been a very distressing time, but she is trying to be a positive as possible.”
