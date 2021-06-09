Natalie Portman at 40: a look at her most stunning red carpet outfits

Natalie Portman made the radar when she appeared as 12-year-old hitman’s assistant Mathilda in the cult, mid-Nineties film Leon: The Professional.

Since then, she’s won an Oscar for her performance in Black Swan, and has racked up an impressive list of acting credits in hit films including the Star Wars franchise, Jackie and Closer. A fashion icon, she’s known for her classic Old Hollywood glamour, with a penchant for Rodarte and French fashion houses Dior and Lanvin.

As she turns 40 (June 9) we take a look back at some of Portman’s most jaw-dropping red carpet moments…

1. Going for green

At the Star Wars: Episode 1 premiere in 1999

Portman turned heads as a young actress in 1999 when she wore this tulip-hem mint gown to the premiere of Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, in which she starred as Padme Amidala.

2. Short and sweet

Strapless red mini at Cannes (PA Archive)

Portman usually opts for full-length silhouettes for black-tie events, but she mixed things up when she wore this strapless red mini dress by Lanvin to the premiere of Che at Cannes Film Festival.

3. Ruffled up

In Givenchy, again at Cannes, in 2008 (PA Archive)

One thing that’s become obvious over the years is that Portman is a major fan of ruffle details, and she looked every bit the fashion icon when she wore this sculptural Givenchy dress to the 2008 amfAR Gala in Cannes.

4. Purple power

Purple reign at the 2009 Oscars (PA Archive)

Feminine, eclectic and elegant, this purple Rodarte dress is one of our favourite red carpet looks from Portman, which she wore to the 2009 Oscars ceremony.

5. Baby on board

And the baby came Choo. The Oscars in 2011 (PA Archive)

Sticking with the purple theme, Portman debuted her baby bump in a Rodarte dress, Tiffany jewellery and Jimmy Choo shoes at the 2011 Oscars, where she won the Best Actress award for Black Swan.

6. Polka-dot power

A delight in Dior at Academy Awards in LA (PA Archive)

This outstanding vintage Dior dress made a powerful impact at the 84th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

7. Skirt moment

Skirting the issue in Dior ballgown (PA Archive)

In recent years, Portman has switched up her red carpet style to include ballgown skirts and this silver jacquard creation from Dior is easily one of her best.

8. Little black jumpsuit

Leap of faith in this black jumpsuit for Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2019 (PA Archive)

The actress took a style risk that seriously paid off when she celebrated Hollywood’s biggest night by wearing a chic, black jumpsuit with a pair of peep-toe stilettos at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019.

9. Fashion with force

Portman lets her outfit do the talking at 2020 Oscars (PA Archive)

The 2020 Oscars saw Portman make a feminist statement on the red carpet.

The #TimesUp advocate wore a custom Dior gown and cape that had the last names of eight female directors embroidered on one side – all of whom were famously snubbed by the Best Director nominee list that year.