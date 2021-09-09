Piers who? Ant and Dec have dig at fellow nominee Morgan on way to 20th National TV award
Ant and Dec took aim at Piers Morgan prior to beating him to the Best Presenter gong at this year’s National Televison Awards.
Former Good Morning Britain host Piers, 52, had earlier tried to canvas votes insisting that he deserved to win over them as according to him they had done “nothing special” in the past 12 months.
Asked on the red carpet their thoughts on their fellow nominee, Ant McPartlin told PA: “Piers who?”
While Declan Donnelly joked: “Was he the guy who used to be on telly?”
They ultimately had the last laugh as they were named Best Presenter for the 20th year in-a-row.
Taking to the stage to collect their award, they said they were “humbled and grateful”.
Appearing to take the news well, Piers, who didn’t attend the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena, wrote on Twitter after: “Wow! What a shock! Congrats to Ant and Dec. Thoroughly deserved 20th consecutive win - the way they held those jungle contestants to account during the pandemic was absolutely brilliant.”
Adding: “Just as well I’m not there,” alongside a GIF showing him walking off of the GMB set.
Better luck next year, Piers.