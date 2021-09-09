National Televison Awards 2021: From nominees to how to watch
Celebrating the best of British TV as voted for by you, the viewer, the National Television Awards, also known as the NTAs, are one of the biggest showbiz nights of the year.
There are a number of categories including Best TV presenter, Best Returning Drama and Best Newcomer, but there can only be one winner and the competition is fierce.
Has your favourite been nominated? Find out who is in the running, how to watch the National Television Awards 2021 and more below.
When are the National Television Awards 2021?
The 26th National Television Awards will take place on September 9 2021 at the London O2 Arena. The show will air live on ITV from 7:30pm.
Who is hosting the National Television Awards 2021?
Comedian Joel Dommett will take on hosting duties replacing last year’s host, David Walliams.
How to vote for NTAs 2021 nominees
Voting for the National Television Awards has been open since August 17.
You can vote free online at www.nationaltvawards.com/vote or you can vote by phone on 0905 647 2021.
Please note that calls will cost 25p per minute, plus, your network access charge. Calls should last no longer than seven minutes.
Voting will close at noon on September 9, but if you vote after this you may still be charged.
All winners will be announced at the ceremony.
Full list of National Television Awards 2021 nominees
Challenge Show
The Great British Sewing Bee
Love Island
The Great British Bake Off
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
New Drama
Des
It’s A Sin
Normal People
Bridgerton
Talent Show
Strictly Come Dancing
Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
The Masked Singer
Authored Documentary
Katie Price: Harvey and Me
Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children
Kate Garraway: Finding Derek
Rob Burrow: My Year with MND
Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency
Returning Drama
Unforgotten
Line of Duty
The Crown
Call the Midwife
TV Presenter
Piers Morgan
Bradley Walsh
Ant and Dec
Alison Hammond
Holly Willoughby
Factual
Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death
Gogglebox
Drama Performance
David Tennant as Dennis Nielsen in Des
Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty
Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty
Olly Alexander as Richie Tozer in It’s A Sin
Martin Compton as DI Steve Arnott in Line of Duty
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Taskmaster
I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!
The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Serial Drama Performance
Billy Price as Sid Summer in Hollyoaks
Sally Carman as Abi Franklin in Coronation Street
Mollie Gallagher as Nina Lucas in Coronation Street
Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders
Quiz Show
Beat the Chasers
In For A Penny
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Celebrity Catchphrase
Newcomer
Emile John as Ethan Anderson in Emmerdale
Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders
Rhiannon Clements as Summer Ranger in Hollyoaks
Olivia D’Lima as Paramedic Fenisha Khatri in Casualty
Jude Riordan as Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street
Daytime
The Chase
Loose Women
The Repair Shop
This Morning
Comedy
After Life
Friday Night Dinner
The Vicar of Dibley
Sex Education