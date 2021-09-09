Celebrating the best of British TV as voted for by you, the viewer, the National Television Awards, also known as the NTAs, are one of the biggest showbiz nights of the year.

There are a number of categories including Best TV presenter, Best Returning Drama and Best Newcomer, but there can only be one winner and the competition is fierce.

Has your favourite been nominated? Find out who is in the running, how to watch the National Television Awards 2021 and more below.

When are the National Television Awards 2021?

The 26th National Television Awards will take place on September 9 2021 at the London O2 Arena. The show will air live on ITV from 7:30pm.

Who is hosting the National Television Awards 2021?

Comedian Joel Dommett will take on hosting duties replacing last year’s host, David Walliams.

Comedian Joel Dommett will host this year’s NTAs (ITV)

How to vote for NTAs 2021 nominees

Voting for the National Television Awards has been open since August 17.

You can vote free online at www.nationaltvawards.com/vote or you can vote by phone on 0905 647 2021.

Please note that calls will cost 25p per minute, plus, your network access charge. Calls should last no longer than seven minutes.

Voting will close at noon on September 9, but if you vote after this you may still be charged.

All winners will be announced at the ceremony.

Full list of National Television Awards 2021 nominees

Challenge Show

The Great British Sewing Bee

Love Island

The Great British Bake Off

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

New Drama

Des

It’s A Sin

Normal People

Bridgerton

Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The Masked Singer

Katie Price has been nominated for her documentary Harvey and Me (PA Wire)

Authored Documentary

Katie Price: Harvey and Me

Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek

Rob Burrow: My Year with MND

Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency

Returning Drama

Unforgotten

Line of Duty

The Crown

Call the Midwife

TV Presenter

Piers Morgan

Bradley Walsh

Ant and Dec

Alison Hammond

Holly Willoughby

Factual

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death

Gogglebox

Drama Performance

David Tennant as Dennis Nielsen in Des

Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty

Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty

Olly Alexander as Richie Tozer in It’s A Sin

Martin Compton as DI Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Taskmaster

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Serial Drama Performance

Billy Price as Sid Summer in Hollyoaks

Sally Carman as Abi Franklin in Coronation Street

Mollie Gallagher as Nina Lucas in Coronation Street

Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders

Quiz Show

Beat the Chasers

In For A Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Celebrity Catchphrase

Newcomer

Emile John as Ethan Anderson in Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders

Rhiannon Clements as Summer Ranger in Hollyoaks

Olivia D’Lima as Paramedic Fenisha Khatri in Casualty

Jude Riordan as Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street

This Morning has been nominated in the Daytime category (ITV)

Daytime

The Chase

Loose Women

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

After Life

Friday Night Dinner

The Vicar of Dibley

Sex Education