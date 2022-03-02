Family of former Glee star Naya Rivera reach settlement in wrongful death lawsuit
The family of late Glee star Naya Rivera have shared a statement after reaching a settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit.
The actress, who played cheerleader Santana in the hit musical TV drama, died at the age of 33 in July 2020 after getting into difficulty while swimming with her then four-year-old son Josey at Lake Piru in Ventura County, Los Angeles.
Josey, who is now six, had been with her when she drowned and was found alone on the boat that she had rented for the day.
Rivera’s family have privately settled a wrongful death lawsuit they filed against Ventura County, United Water Conservation District and Parks and Recreation Management, for an undisclosed amount, with online records showing a hearing on the matter is scheduled for March 16.
In a statement issued to E! News, the family said: “Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru.
“Though the tragic loss of Josey’s mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy.”
Josey is now being raised by his father, Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, 37.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox