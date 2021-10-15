Niall Horan has recorded a bedtime story to send fans to sleep
Niall Horan has narrated a bedtime story to help fans get a better night’s sleep.
His reading of Following the River Thames by writer Phoebe Smith is available on the website of Irish athleisure brand, Gym+Coffee, which the Slow Hands singer, 28, is an investor in.
Revealing his motivation for reading the 18-minute meditative bedtime story, Horan said he knows that many are struggling to sleep “during these crazy times” and that he wanted to help “in any way possible”.
He follows in the footsteps of his ex One Direction band mate Harry Styles, 27, who has previously recorded a story for the sleep app Calm.
