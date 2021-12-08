Nick Cannon has announced the death of his five-month-old son Zen after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The comedian and presenter, 41, shared his heartbreak during the latest episode of The Nick Cannon Show on YouTube, admitting it had been a “very tough weekend”.

The America’s Got Talent host has seven children, including Zen, with the eldest two being from his former marriage to singer Mariah Carey.

He welcomed Zen with partner, model Alyssa Scott, in June, describing the youngster as “the most loving... he was always smiling, always having the most beautiful spirit”.

Recalling the moment they were told that Zen was suffering from a build-up of fluid on the brain, they then discovered he had “a malignant tumour in his head”.

“Immediately we had to have surgery, brain surgery, and we put a shunt in his head, and we were hoping for the best,” Cannon explained.

“We were faithful and hopeful at that time, and we carried on. He was still playing with his brothers and sisters, and I just took the opportunity to embrace every moment.”

In what Cannon described as an “interesting turn,” Zen’s health deteriorated around Thanksgiving and the “process sped up”.

He revealed that he and his family made an emotional trip to the ocean over the weekend where he got to hold his son for the last time.

“The tumour began to grow a lot faster,” he explained.

“This weekend, I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen. And we woke up on Sunday, and I was like, I just want to go to the water and close to the ocean.

“Holding my son for the last time, it was still a beautiful setting. Not only did we get to see the sunrise, but we also got to see the sunset too.”

Tearful, he ended by saying: “You never know what somebody is going through, hug your people, hug your family, kiss somebody, tell them you love them.”