Nick Cannon has apologised for announcing that he is going to be a dad again with a new partner, so soon after the death of his five-month-old son.

The 41-year-old Masked Singer US host’s youngest son, Zen, whom he shared with model ex Alyssa Scott, died in December from a rare brain tumour.

Earlier this week he confirmed that he was going to be a dad for the eighth time after being photographed at a baby shower with pregnant model and actress Bre Tiesi, 30.

Reflecting on the situation during an episode on his YouTube show, The Nick Cannon Show, yesterday, he said that he wanted to apologise and vowed to “do better” in future.

“I actually would like to take a moment just to be honest and even take a moment to listen… and apologise properly,” he said in the video.

“I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children… whether that’s someone who’s new or someone who’s had my child and I have such a great relationship and great admiration for everyone in my life.”

“I didn’t know how to explain it, I didn’t know what to say, so I was probably talking too fast and probably misspoke and I know I could do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions,” he continued.

“So I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I would do better, continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate like they often show me, each and every day through these processes.”

After news of Tiesi’s pregnancy broke, still grieving Scott wrote on social media: “It is painful having my son be apart [sic] of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn’t something I chose for him or myself.”

Cannon is dad to 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, four-year-old Golden Sagon and one-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and seven-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.