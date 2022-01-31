Nick Cannon is reportedly set to become a dad again, just weeks after the death of his five-month-old son.

The America’s Got Talent host, 41, was snapped cuddling up to real estate agent, Bre Tiesi, 30, at a baby shower in Malibu yesterday, sparking speculation that he is going to become a dad for the eighth time.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, Cannon could be seen cradling Tiesi’s bump while posing happily for the camera.

According to the US news outlet, the gender of the baby was also revealed at the event, with guests pulling party cannons that filled the air with blue confetti.

Cannon and Tiesi – who finalised her divorce from American football player Johnny Manziel in November – have not commented on their relationship, or the upcoming arrival.

The event came five months after the death of Cannon’s five-month-old son Zen from a brain tumour.

Cannon shared the tragic youngster with model ex, Alyssa Scott, and confirmed news of his passing during an episode of his YouTube show, The Nick Cannon Show.

Cannon, who is also dad to Powerful Queen, Zion, Zillion, Golden, Moroccan and Monroe, has said that his children have really helped him through the grieving process.

“Having to explain that to 10-year-olds [Moroccan and Monroe] and a four-year-old [Golden] is pretty intense,’ he previously said on his loss,” he explained.

“But their understanding and them being there for me probably helped me keep it together as well as really deal with it. Specifically, even, Roc and Roe. They were there for the entire journey.”