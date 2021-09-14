Nicki Minaj cautions over ‘extraordinary’ Covid-19 vaccine ‘side-effect’ after no-show at VMA’s and Met Gala
Nicki Minaj says she won’t be “bullied” into having the Covid-19 vaccine despite recently contracting the virus.
The chart-topping rapper, 38, had been expected to attend the MTV VMAs at the weekend, but shared online that she had been forced to pull out due to having Coronavirus.
She was also a no-show at the Met Gala the following evening.
Sickness aside, one of the strict rules for attendance at this year’s event was that all guests had to be double jabbed, which the Super Bass hit-maker admitted she hadn’t been.
Writing on Twitter, she explained: “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. If I get vaccinated it won’t be for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now.”
Although urging her 22.6million followers to “be safe,” wear a mask and that she “probably” would get the vaccine at some point, she also shared a cautionary tale about a friend of her cousin’s who she claims became “impotent” from it.
According to NHS England, impotency is not a known side effect of the jab.