Nicki Minaj’s father dies after hit-and-run crash in New York

By Celebrity reporter
11:07am, Mon 15 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said.

Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6.15pm local time on Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said.

Sign up to our newsletter

Mr Maraj was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday.

Police are asking any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward.

Minaj, 38, was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and was raised in the New York City borough of Queens.

She has not made any public statement about her father’s death.

US

Minaj

Digital

AP