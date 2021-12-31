I’d rather be called a thespian than an actor, says Nicolas Cage ‘at the risk of sounding like a pretentious a-hole’
Nicolas Cage has revealed that he doesn’t like being called an actor and is fully aware saying that makes him sound like a “pretentious a-hole”.
Despite starring in numerous movies such as Face/Off and Con Air, the actor (sorry) would prefer to be called something else.
Speaking to Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, he explained: “I really don’t like the word actor because for me it always implies, ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, therefore he’s a great liar, and (great at) lying.’
“So with the risk of sounding like a pretentious a-hole, I like the word thespian because thespian means you’re going into your heart, or you’re going into your imagination, or your memories or your dreams, and you’re bringing something back to communicate with the audience.
“I think it’s more like recruiting imagination. Dare I say it, it’s more like a shamanism.”
Huh? If you’re as lost as us, don’t worry, the thespian did elaborate: “What early shamans would do is go into flights of imagination to find answers to help their village.
“I like looking at it like that, with the risk of sounding completely absurd and ridiculous. I like the idea of it being something a little more organic and less artificial,” he concluded.
