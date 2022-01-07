Nicolas Cage ‘elated’ to be expecting his first child with wife Riko Shibata
Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child almost a year after they tied the knot.
A representative for the National Treasure actor, 57, and Japanese actress Shibata, 31, confirmed the news, telling People: “The parents-to-be are elated!”
This will be the Con Air star’s third child as he is already father to sons Kal-El Coppola, 16, and Weston Coppola, 31, from previous relationships.
Cage and Shibata married on February 16, 2021, at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. The ceremony coincided with his late father’s birthday.
Shibata is Cage’s fifth wife as he was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, and then to Lisa Marie Presley – daughter of Elvis Presley – from 2002 to 2004.
His was also married to Alice Kim from 2014 until 2016, while his union with Erika Koike ended after just a few days in 2019.
