Nicole Kidman lost her cool during an interview, labelling a question her ex-husband Tom Cruise ‘sexist’.

The Australian actress, 54, was being interviewed by The Guardian about her latest film Being The Ricardos, a biographical drama about the relationship between ‘I Love Lucy’ stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

She explains it’s about ‘a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out’ between the real-life couple who eloped in 1940 and divorced in 1960.

“But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending.

“This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever,” she added.

“You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. And I think that’s all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love.”

Asked if her remarks are a reference to her marriage to Cruise, Kidman responded: “Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So, no.”

Then becoming quite angry, she continued: “And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right’.”

Kidman and Cruise married in 1990 and divorced in 20 and adopted two children, Isabella, now 29, and Connor, 26.

She has been married to country music star Keith Urban for 15 years, with whom she shares daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith, 11.