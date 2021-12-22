Nicole Kidman reveals why playing Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos made her start smoking
Nicole Kidman has revealed that an odd request by movie bosses led to her taking up smoking for her latest role.
The Australian actress, 54, plays beloved US TV star Lucille Ball in Amazon’s new biographical drama Being The Ricardos and was told that she needed to have a “deep smoker’s voice” to nail the part.
Not exactly something most would want or encourage, but Kidman - who is married to country music star Keith Urban - decided to rise to the challenge.
“They decided Lucy needed to have a deep smoker’s voice, so I started smoking. If I warm up for a minute, I now can do her voice standing on my head,” she told DuJour magazine.
The Big Little Liars star also discussed how her age has impacted her career opportunities.
“There’s a consensus in the industry that as a female actor, at about 40, you’re done. I never sat in a chair and heard someone say, ‘You’re past your due date,’ but I’ve had times where you’re turned down and the door is shut on you,” she said.
Being The Ricardos will be available to stream on Amazon Prime from December 21.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox