No knife, just make-up: Gigi Hadid shuts down plastic surgery rumours

Gigi Hadid has finally addressed rumours that her changing looks over the years are a result of 'having gone under the knife'.

The 25-year-old model acknowledged that her appearance has evolved, but said it was simply the 'power of make-up'.

Sign up to our newsletter Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Submitting...

"When I look back on my first red carpets when I didn't have makeup artists I would obviously do my own make-up," Gigi said in Vogue's Beauty Secrets video. "Now it's like, people pull up those pictures and are like, 'Oh, Gigi's nose looks different in these pictures than now."

She added: "Or, they'll talk about something with my face. Like, 'This has changed on Gigi.' It's really like, that's the power of makeup/ Like, I've never done anything to my face... I would just put it everywhere. Then it just looks, it's all one shape.

"I don’t get to do this every day. new moms, moms, parents, whoever’s watching .. washing your face is self love, brushing your hair is self love, playing with makeup to dress up, or be creative, is self love," she captioned a clip of the video on Instagram.

Hadid's first solo Vogue cover shoot, was taken just 10 weeks after giving birth to her daughter Khai.

She said she wasn't worried about the pressure of trying to get back to size zero for the shoot and that anyone who expected her to 'could suck it'.