‘Why should a woman play James Bond?’ Daniel Craig doesn’t think the spy should be played by a female
Daniel Craig has shot down the idea of a woman playing the role of James Bond.
The upcoming No Time To Die will mark the 53-year-old actor’s final performance as Bond in the popular spy films.
While his replacement has yet to be announced, he doesn’t think it should be a woman, telling Radio Times: “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour.”
“Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”
His sentiments echo those of the franchise’s producer Barbara Broccoli, who said: “James Bond can be of any colour, but he is male.”
Elaborating in an interview with Variety last year, she explained she would rather create new characters for women rather than have a woman portray a role originally written as male.
She told the publication: “I believe we should be creating new characters for women – strong female characters.”
“I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”
No Time To Die will be released in UK cinemas on September 30 after seeing its big screen debut pushed back several times due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.