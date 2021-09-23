No Time To Die’s director Cary Fukunaga has called out Sean Connery’s James Bond as a ‘rapist’.

Using a scene in 1965’s movie Thunderball as an example, Fukunaga told The Hollywood Reporter that Connery’s character “basically rapes a woman”.

In the scene, Bond meets Patricia Fearing, a nurse played by Molly Peters, at the Shrublands health farm.

Patricia clearly rejects his advances and pushes him away, but the spy ignores her and forcibly kisses her on the lips.

"She's like 'No, no, no,' and he's like, 'Yes, yes, yes.' That wouldn't fly today,” Fukunaga said.

Connery was the first actor to play the character on the big screen and reprised the role seven times between 1962 and 1983. The actor passed away in 2020.

While not going as far as Fukunaga in her comments, producer Barbara Broccoli reflected on how the character has evolved over the years.

Speaking to the same publication, she said: “Bond is a character who was written in 1952 and the first film came out in 1962. He’s got a long history, and the history of the past is very different to the way he is being portrayed now.”

Adding: “I think people are coming around – with some kicking and screaming – to accepting that stuff is no longer acceptable. Thank goodness.”

No Time To Die marks James Bond’s twelfth movie instalment and will mark Daniel Craig’s last in the role.

The film will be released in cinemas on September 30 having been delayed numerous times over the past 18 months due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.