Olivia Munn and John Mulaney ‘welcome their first child together’
Olivia Munn has given birth to a baby boy.
The Violet actress, 41, and comedian John Mulaney, 39, welcomed the first child together on November 24, reports People magazine.
Mulaney revealed that they were set to become parents during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September.
“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!” The Saturday Night Live favourite told the show host.
Adding: “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”
Representatives for the stars did not respond to a request for comment.
