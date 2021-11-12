Olivia Munn says she wasn’t happy about news of her pregnancy leaking before she was ready to announce it.

The actress, 41, is expecting her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney and while excited, there was an element of “fear”.

Speaking to SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham, she explained: “Since I’ve been pregnant, I’ve had about four different girlfriends lose their pregnancies all after the safe zone: [one at] three months, two at four months and one at five, six months. And I also have an auto-immune disorder and I’m 41.

“So there are a lot of elements that come into play when you’re pregnant and there’s a lot of fear and you want to do everything you can to protect your baby.”

Saying she understood peoples interest, she continued: “I’m super interested when people are pregnant. I want to see what they’re wearing... but when it’s happening to you and you feel like you have no control over when you announce, or what if something bad happens?”

“What if I lose the baby, then it’s already been out there that I have it before I was ready to tell that information. Now I have to live with this. And the stress of that just compounded everything.”

Mulaney was the one who first officially confirmed that they were expecting, but it came after weeks of speculation in the media and online.