Only Fools and Horses flagged as racist by online streaming service
Comedy series Only Fools and Horses has been flagged as racist by online streaming service Britbox.
The sitcom which starred David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst originally aired on the BBC in the 1980s and is hailed as a national treasure.
Seven series and two Christmas specials are currently available to stream on the service with five episodes singled out as featuring “racial content of the time”.
The episodes carrying the warning include: The Russians Are Coming, The Yellow Peril, Who’s A Pretty Boy Then?, Happy Returns and Hole In One.
Before the episodes play, a warning pops up to advise that they contain “some offensive racial language of the time”.
Only Fools and Horses star Sue Holderness, now 72, has previously denied claims that the show was racist.
“There have been people saying you could never make Only Fools now. That it was racist. It wasn’t remotely racist,” the Marlene Boyce actress said.
Britbox has previously applied similar warnings to other shows including Doctor Who, Da Ali G Show and Call The Midwife.