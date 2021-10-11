Paul McCartney reveals who was really to blame for The Beatles splitting up
12:15pm, Mon 11 Oct 2021
Paul McCartney has ended decades of speculation by confirming who really split the Beatles up.
The musician, 79, is set to appear on BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life on October 23 and opens up on the band’s 1970 split that sent shock waves globally.
In a preview released by The Guardian, he said: “I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny. John walked into a room one day and said ‘I am leaving the Beatles.’ Is that instigating the split, or not?
“This was my band. This was my job. This was my life, so I wanted it to continue.”