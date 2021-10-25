‘Let Us Be’ say Beatles: No more autographs from Paul McCartney while Ringo wants no more fan mail
Sir Paul McCartney has declared that he will no longer be signing autographs as he doesn’t see the point of them.
Speaking to Readers Digest, the 79-year-old music icon explained: "It always struck me as a bit strange - 'here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?' Why? We both know who I am."
The same it seems applies to selfie seekers, with the Let It Be hit-maker adding: “What you’ve usually got is a ropey photo with a poor backdrop and me looking a bit miserable. Let’s chat, let’s exchange stories.”
The move follows in the footsteps of his Beatles bandmate Sir Ringo Starr, 81, who decided to clamp down on autographs back in 2008.
In a video message full of “peace and love,” the drummer told fans: “Serious message to everybody watching my update right now peace and love, peace and love. I want to tell you, please. After the 20th of October, do not send fan mail to any address that you have, nothing will be signed after the 20th of October, if that has a date on the envelope, it’s going to be tossed.
“I’m warning you with peace and love I have too much to do. So no more fan mail, thank you, thank you, and no objects to be signed, Nothing.
“Anyway, peace, love, peace, of love.”
