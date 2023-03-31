Paul O’Grady’s last ever radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday

Paul O’Grady’s final ever radio show will be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday, in tribute to the late comedian and TV star.

The two-hour show, which originally aired on Boom Radio on Christmas Day last year, will be played in its entirety, including all festive elements.

O’Grady had been scheduled to make his return to the airwaves for the show following his departure from BBC Radio 2.

It will air on Easter Sunday (April 9) at 2pm, the time previously scheduled for his return.

O’Grady had been set to host the programme from his home alongside producer and long-time friend Malcolm Prince – who will introduce the special airing.

“Paul was really proud of the show and he’d find this festive repeat at Easter time very amusing,” Prince said.

“The sentiments in the show feel so right too – hope, wish, fulfilment, joy — even love.”

O’Grady joined Boom Radio last Christmas after 14 years at BBC Radio 2.

The station planned an Easter special which it had hoped would be the start of a more regular series with the presenter.

O’Grady, also known for his famous drag alter ego Lily Savage, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday at the age of 67, his partner, Andre Portasio, said in a statement.

After rising to prominence as Savage, he transitioned into mainstream broadcast media, including stints on daytime television, and fronted many popular shows.

Boom Radio was founded during the pandemic by former radio executives Riley and David Lloyd, and saw presenters hosting shows and playing music from their garden sheds and bedrooms.

Lloyd said the decision to re-air O’Grady’s final show had been by popular demand.

“We’ve been inundated with emails from listeners in the last 24 hours pleading to hear the show again, regardless of the festive flavour. They just want to hear Paul’s voice again,” he said.

The Paul O’Grady Christmas Special is on Boom Radio at 2pm on Easter Day.