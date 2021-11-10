Paul Rudd named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, says ‘So many people that should get this before me’
He’s the man who doesn’t seem to age and now Hollywood actor Paul Rudd has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.
The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star, 52, has taken the crown from Michael B Jordan who was last year’s winner.
News of his win was announced by US talk show host Stephen Colber on The Late Show during which Rudd appeared in a sketch where he underwent tests on his attractiveness.
Humble in his acceptance of the nod, Rudd - whose other acting credits include Marvel’s Ant-Man, Friends, Clueless and Anchorman - told People: “I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘what?’
“This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”
Rudd has been married to wife Julie Yaeger since 2003 and they have two children together - Jack, 17, and Darby, 12.
Revealing his wife’s reaction to his win, he said: “You know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”
