Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy leads tributes to ‘gifted’ actress Helen McCrory

Cillian Murphy has led tributes to the “gifted” actress Helen McCrory who has died aged 52.

The actor labelled his Peaky Blinders co-star as a “beautiful, caring, funny compassionate human being”.

McCrory’s husband Damian Lewis revealed on Twitter on Friday she had died at home following a “heroic battle” with cancer.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Murphy, who plays Tommy Shelby in the crime drama, said: “I am broken-hearted to lose such a dear friend.

“Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being.

“She was also a gifted actor – fearless and magnificent. She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played.

“It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years.

“I will dearly miss my pal. My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family.”

The official Twitter account for Peaky Blinders also shared a tribute to the actress.

Alongside a picture of McCrory as Aunt Polly, a message said: “All our love and thoughts are with Helen’s family. Rest in peace.”

Actor Michael Sheen, who worked with McCrory on ITV drama Quiz, also praised her in a post on social media.

“So funny, so passionate, so smart and one of the greatest actors of our time,” he tweeted.

“From the first moment I met her when we were just kids it was obvious she was very special.

“It was an honour to work with her and know her. Much love to Damian and her family. Heartbreaking.”

James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement they are “devastated” by the death of the “extraordinarily talented and gracious” actress.

Alongside a photo of McCrory, actress Dame Helen Mirren wrote on Instagram: “A great actress and a great person. this is so very very sad.”

William Russell, Lord Mayor of the City of London and the half-brother of Lewis, said: “We will all miss my sister-in-law Helen McCrory.

“I have many fond memories of her. A huge loss to my family as well as to British acting. Thank you for the messages of condolence and sympathy which people have sent.”

Comedian Matt Lucas, who worked with McCrory on the FeedNHS campaign to supply food for NHS staff amid the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic, tweeted: “Helen McCrory will be remembered not just for her remarkable stage and screen performances, but also for her selflessness and generosity.

“She and Damian were the motor driving FeedNHS, working tirelessly during the pandemic to raise millions for others. What a tremendous loss.”

Asa Butterfield, who starred as a young teenager opposite Helen McCrory in the 2011 big-budget film Hugo, tweeted: “This really really hurts.

“Thank you Helen, for your wisdom, your talent, your generosity. You lit up every room, and the world will miss you.”

Comedian John Bishop, who starred alongside McCrory in ITV drama Fearless, tweeted: “I am shattered to hear this news. Helen was a beautiful supportive person to those of us who had the honour to know or work with her. The world has just lost some of its sparkle.

“My heart goes out to Damian and the family, no words of condolences will ever be enough.”

Actor Jim Howick, who worked with McCrory and her husband Lewis on the 2015 comedy film Bill, tweeted: “This is so shocking and sad. Helen along with Damien were both terrific fun on Bill.

“She was so generous with her time and her performance. I urge everyone to listen to her Desert Island Disks. What a talent we have lost.”

Paying tribute to McCrory, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan recalled her help in unveiling a statue of Millicent Fawcett, where McCrory performed an adaptation of one of the suffragist leader’s speeches.

“So sad to hear this news. Helen McCrory was an unparalleled talent and made a difference to many young Londoners through her charity work,” Mr Khan tweeted.

“I have fond memories of her helping us unveil the statue of Millicent Fawcett in Parliament Square. Sending love to her family.”

The Wizarding World Twitter account, home to the Harry Potter franchise, tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved Helen McCrory, who played Narcissa Malfoy with such depth and brilliance in the Harry Potter film series.

“She was a wonderful actor and a very dear friend; Harry Potter fans will miss her very much.”

The actor Kevin McKidd, who starred opposite McCrory in the 2000 TV miniseries Anna Karenina, tweeted: “I am utterly heartbroken to hear this.. Damian I’m sending you and the family all my love and warmth at this time.

“Helen , we love you. Your talent , humanity and passion for life will be remembered by me and everyone your life touched with deep gratitude. Rest In Peace dear one.”

Pinewood Studios, the home of the James Bond films, also paid tribute in a statement: “We’re sad to hear of the untimely passing of British actor Helen McCrory. As well as Narcissa Malfoy in Harry Potter, she graced Pinewood and Shepperton with her presence for roles in Skyfall, Hugo, Their Finest and many more. Our thoughts are with her family.”

Bafta said on its official Twitter page: “As well as fearless Polly Gray in Bafta-winning Peaky Blinders, she was in 2007 Best Film Bafta winner The Queen, amongst many other films and TV shows.”

Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity supported by McCrory and Lewis, said it was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“We would like to send our condolences to her family and loved ones this evening,” the charity said in a tweet.

The Prince’s Trust charity tweeted: “We are so sad to hear of the passing of our treasured celebrity Ambassador Helen McCrory, who gave so much energy and passion to help us continue changing young lives.”