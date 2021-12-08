People’s Choice Awards 2021: Dwayne Johnson and BTS lead winners at star-studded ceremony
Dwayne Johnson, BTS and Simu Liu were the big winner’s at this year’s People’s Choice Awards.
The 47th annual award show took place last night (December 7) at The Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.
Hosted by Kenan Thompson, it was the first show to be presented before an in-person audience since 2019.
The star-studded affair saw the likes of Kim Kardashian, Jojo Siwa, Paris Jackson and Cardi B hit the red carpet.
The show honored Halle Berry with The People’s Icon award, Dwayne Johnson with The People’s Champion award, Kim Kardashian with The Fashion Icon award and Christina Aguilera with the inaugural Music Icon award.
People’s Choice Awards full list of winners is as follows:
Movies
THE MOVIE OF 2021 Black Widow
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021 Free Guy
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021 Cruella
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021 Luca
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021 Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021 Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021 Kevin Hart, Fatherhood
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021 Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021 Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
TELEVISION
THE SHOW OF 2021 Loki
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021 Grey’s Anatomy
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021 Never Have I Ever
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021 Keeping Up With the Kardashians
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021 The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021 Tom Hiddleston, Loki
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021 Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021 Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021 Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021 The Ellen DeGeneres Show
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021 JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021 Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021 Squid Game
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021 Lucifer
MUSIC
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021 Lil Nas X
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021 Adele
THE GROUP OF 2021 BTS
THE SONG OF 2021 Butter, BTS
THE ALBUM OF 2021 Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021 Blake Shelton
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021 Bad Bunny
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021 Olivia Rodrigo
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021 Butter, BTS
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021 STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
POP CULTURE
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021 Britney Spears
THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021 Friends: The Reunion
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021 Vaccinated and Horny Tour, Chelsea Handler
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021 Simone Biles
THE POP PODCAST OF 2021 Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox