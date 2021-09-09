Phil Collins gives rare health update ahead of Genesis reunion tour
Phil Collins has admitted he is struggling health-wise as he prepares to take to the stage with Genesis.
The Another Day In Paradise musician suffered a serious spinal injury in 2007 when he damaged vertebrae In his upper neck. He has since suffered with severe nerve damage which in addition to hearing loss has affected his ability to perform.
While he will still sing in the tour, his son Nic will take over drumming duties. Admitting his frustration about this to BBC Breakfast, he said: “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.”
Pressed on whether he’s still able to play, he said: “No. No, I would love to but, you know, I mean I can barely hold a stick with this hand, so there are certain physical things that get in the way.”
The tour, which begins next month, was first announced last year, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It will see Collins reunite with original members Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, who last performed together in 2007 to mark Genesis’ 40th anniversary.