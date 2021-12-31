Piers Morgan has branded the cast of the Harry Potter films “ungrateful little twerps” for appearing to fail to support JK Rowling, the author behind the hit wizarding saga.

Rowling has faced a backlash in recent years over controversial comments about the trans community, with several of the cast including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint speaking out against her.

The latest to voice an opinion is Chris Rankin, who starred as Percy Weasley in the films and described Rowling’s views towards the transgender community as “damaging”.

Some of those views include defending a woman who lost her job for sharing anti-transgender tweets and for appearing to mock a charity for using the term “people who menstruate”.

Rowling has also stressed the importance of biology, saying: “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives.”

This hasn’t sat well with Rankin, who according to Mail Online, remarked: “I do a lot of work with charities that are LGBTQ+ focused. A lot of my family are members of the community. You can probably guess where my allegiances lie in that respect.”

Adding: “When a trans person says they are male or female, that is what they are and that is how we should treat them. It is damaging to them to say otherwise.”

“Weasley by name, and nature,” the former Good Morning Britain host fumed on Twitter.

“These Potter stars are such a bunch of ungrateful little twerps … more interested in pathetic virtue-signalling than supporting the right of the woman who made them all rich & famous to have an opinion most people agree with.”

A new programme to mark the 20th anniversary of the first film in the Harry Potter franchise is due to air on Sky and HBO Max on New Year’s Day and will see the film makers and cast reunite.

Rowling however reportedly does not appear in person which many have viewed as a snub, with archival footage instead being used.