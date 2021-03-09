Piers Morgan receives mixed reviews from celebrities after leaving GMB

Kevin Pietersen and Sharon Osbourne were among those to tweet messages of support for Piers Morgan after the outspoken broadcaster left Good Morning Britain.

A statement from ITV said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

The presenter stormed off the set of the news programme on Tuesday following a heated discussion with his colleague, Alex Beresford, about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Piers Morgan and Kevin Pietersen in the stands during day four of the Investec Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London (PA Archive)

Former England cricketer Pietersen, who has received support from Morgan in the past after a controversial exit from the national team, was full of praise for the presenter.

“I know @piersmorgan away from TV and twitter. He’s a f*****g legend, who is loyal, funny, caring and so much fun to be around!” Pietersen tweeted.

“Hope you’re ok, buddy! #TeamPiers”.

Former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne meanwhile said she would “stand by” Morgan.

“@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth,” she posted.

Even Gary Lineker, who has publicly sparred with Morgan, was sympathetic.

“Whether it’s a football manager, a television presenter or any profession for that matter, it’s always sad when someone loses their job,” he wrote.

“@piersmorgan is excellent at what he does and I’m sure he’ll be back on the telly soon.”

Lineker’s BBC colleague Dan Walker aimed a light jab in Morgan’s direction by inviting him “to come on the UK’s number 1 breakfast show” to discuss his departure.

“Sorry to hear the news about your departure from GMB @piersmorgan,” he tweeted.

“If you’d like to come on the UK’s number 1 breakfast show to talk about it… we could make some space for you in the morning”.

Others appeared less sympathetic, with Jedward’s account posting “Tomorrow will definitely be a Good Morning Britain!” while Lord Alan Sugar wrote “@piersmorgan pushed his luck. I think he might have something else lined up watch this space.”

Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy meanwhile struck a cautious tone.

“For all you think he gets wrong (which are matters of opinion) few will be more pleased to see @piersmorgan go than ministers who won’t face him anymore,” he wrote.

“GMB always lost the ratings war to BBC but was talked about more. Murdoch or GB News will bite his hand off.”

Comedian David Schneider was less diplomatic, but his point was similar.

“Can the gratuitously bullying, sexist, Meghan-obsessed Piers Morgan resign and the one who’s so good at holding the government to account stay?” he tweeted.