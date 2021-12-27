Pregnant Kylie Jenner shows off adorable new kitten she got for Christmas
Kylie Jenner got the paw-fect gift this Christmas, a fluffy new kitten.
Kim Kardashian’s youngest sister, 24, shared a trio of clips of the adorable feline on her Instagram Stories.
In one, the ginger and white cutie can be seen perched on the heavily pregnant reality TV star’s baby bump.
The Kylie’s Cosmetics mogul is currently expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, 30, with whom she also shares daughter Stormi, three.
Earlier this month she enjoyed a “low-key” baby shower organised by older sister Khloe Kardashian.
According to TMZ, the guest list was limited to Kylie’s family including “nieces, nephews and a few close friends” with Khloe arranging “a massage station set up, treats for attendees and a tent with tables for privacy”.
Both she and the Sicko Mode hit-maker have kept a relatively low profile online since ten concert goes were killed and hundreds of others injured following a crowd crush at Scott’s Astroworld Festival on November 5 in Texas.
Travis is facing billions of dollars in lawsuits over the controversial concert, for which his lawyers have claimed he has “no legal responsibility”.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox