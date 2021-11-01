01 November 2021

Princess Eugenie shares adorable photo of baby son August enjoying his first Halloween

By Tina Campbell
01 November 2021

Princess Eugenie has shared some adorable images of son August dressed up for his first Halloween.

The 31-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, 35, in February.

Taking to Instagram and Instagram Stories, she shared pictures of the young royal wearing a blue monster costume featuring orange horns, pointy fangs and five eyes on the hood.

“Wonder what they are talking about..,” she wrote alongside one image.

While a second, which showed the tot crawling, read: “At least my little Halloween monster is scary...”

This was a reference to her attempt at carving a scary-looking pumpkin shared earlier on her Story.

Brother-in-law Edo Mapelli Mozzi left a laughing emoji and red heart emoji in the comments section of Eugenie’s Halloween post.

