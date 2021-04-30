Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas launch fundraiser for India’s coronavirus crisis
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have set up a fundraiser to help India’s dire battle against coronavirus.
The actress and her musician husband recently teamed up with the Give India Foundation to set up a fundraiser as the epidemic continues to ravage her home country.
Priyanka took to her Instagram feed and shared a strong video message, urging the global community to come together to help.
She wrote: “India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale. I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge.”
Urging people to donate, Priyanka promised donations would directly go to healthcare, physical infrastructure including Covid care centres, isolation centres, oxygen generation plants, medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization.
According to media reports, as of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser had collected nearly $250,000 of its $1 million goal, after more than 5,000 donations.
With 386,452 new cases, India now has reported more than 18.7m since the pandemic began, second only to the United States.