Director Quentin Tarantino is set to become a dad again.

The 58-year-old Once Upon A Time In Hollywood filmmaker’s wife, Daniella Pick, 38, is pregnant with their second child.

Their happy news was originally reported by Israeli newspaperYedioth Ahronoth, which stated that Daniella – the daughter of Israeli music legend Svika Pick – is due to give birth in the coming months.

Quentin originally met model and singer Daniella in 2009 when he was in Israel promoting his film Inglourious Basterds.

The two started dating, but it was short-lived.

They rekindled their romance six years later in 2016 and Quentin popped the question a year later, ending his run as one of Hollywood's most famous bachelors.

In 2018, the couple married in Los Angeles, but have been living in Tel Aviv for the past two years.

They are already proud parents to son, Leo, who was born in Israel and is due to turn two shortly.

Reflecting on how the family ended up living in Israel, Quentin told Jimmy Kimmel: “The idea was that we would spend like three to four months in Tel Aviv and three to four months in Los Angeles and then COVID hit. So three to four months became nine to 12 months.”

The two-time Oscar-winner also shared how he has been trying to learn the local language, Hebrew, with a little help from his young son.

“He can only say one word and that is ‘Abba,’ which is the Hebrew word for ‘Dada.’ And a third of the time, he means me,” he explained to the host.

“I’m actually learning a lot with Leo because he watches these like, baby TV kind of things and it’s all in Hebrew, so I’m learning with him.”