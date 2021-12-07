Rebel Wilson says her team were against weight loss wanting her to stay the ‘funny fat girl’
Rebel Wilson says her management team were initially against the idea of her losing weight when she told them of her plans to dedicate 2020 to focusing on her health.
After all, the Australian actress, 41, was known for playing the “funny fat girl” in films such as Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect.
Reflecting on her fitness journey which saw her lose over 70 pounds, Wilson told the BBC: “I got a lot of pushback from my team here in Hollywood, actually, when I said okay, I’m going to do this year of health... I feel like I’m going to physically transform and change my life.
“And they were like, ‘Why? Why would you wanna do that?’ Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”
But Wilson persevered because she wanted to develop a better relationship with food, admitting that her eating habits were an issue.
She explained: “I knew deep down inside that some of the emotional eating behaviours I was doing [were] not healthy. Like, I did not need a tub of ice cream every night. That was kind of me numbing emotions using food, which wasn’t the healthiest thing.
“I think it was dealing with not being a natural per former and having to perform every day and that pressure and internal stress to be able to perfrom like that,” she added.
