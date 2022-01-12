Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe opens up about her sexuality
Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe has opened up about her sexuality saying “gender is whatever”.
The 22-year-old appeared to suggest that she is pansexual during a recent Q&A on her Instagram Stories when asked by a fan whether she prefers “boys or girls” in relationships.
“I’m attracted to... people. Gender is whatever,” she told her 996k followers.
Phillipe has been in a relationship with her college boyfriend, Owen Mahoney, since 2019.
Phillippe is the eldest child from actress Witherspoon’s first marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe. The couple also share a son, Deacon, 18.
Witherspoon is also mother to son Tennessee, eight, from her current marriage to talent agent Jim Toth.
She spoke in November about the unique experiences of her children, who, unlike the Legally Blonde star, were raised around fame.
“It’s an odd situation because I didn’t grow up famous. So [Ava is] living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons,” she told InStyle.
Adding: “We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate.”
