Reese Witherspoon reveals how look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe feels about being compared to her
Reese Witherspoon has opened up about being mistaken for her look-alike daughter which she says she ‘loves,” but can leave her offspring feeling “frustrated”.
Speaking about her special bond with daughter Ava Phillippe, 22, to Gayle King for an interview with InStyle, the Legally Blonde actress, 45 said: “I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young.
“I’m so proud of her. She really rolls with it. Im sure it’’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.”
Reese shares Ava and son Deacon, 18, with ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe, 47.
She is also mother to nine-year-old son, Tennessee, whose father is her second husband, talent agent Jim Toth, 51.
The Oscar-winning star said they can relate to another famous look-alike mother-daughter combo, Lisa Bonet, 53, and Zoe Kravitz, 32, with Reese often encouraging Ava to reach out to Zoe.
She explained: “We talk to Zoe Kravitz a lot because she and her mother look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, ‘Call Zoe. Text Zoe. She knows what to talk about.’ I mean, that’s another mother-daughter combo that’s like identical twins.”
