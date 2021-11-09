09 November 2021

Reese Witherspoon reveals how look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe feels about being compared to her

By Tina Campbell
09 November 2021

Reese Witherspoon has opened up about being mistaken for her look-alike daughter which she says she ‘loves,” but can leave her offspring feeling “frustrated”.

Speaking about her special bond with daughter Ava Phillippe, 22, to Gayle King for an interview with InStyle, the Legally Blonde actress, 45 said: “I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young.

“I’m so proud of her. She really rolls with it. Im sure it’’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.”

Reese shares Ava and son Deacon, 18, with ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe, 47.

She is also mother to nine-year-old son, Tennessee, whose father is her second husband, talent agent Jim Toth, 51.

The Oscar-winning star said they can relate to another famous look-alike mother-daughter combo, Lisa Bonet, 53, and Zoe Kravitz, 32, with Reese often encouraging Ava to reach out to Zoe.

She explained: “We talk to Zoe Kravitz a lot because she and her mother look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, ‘Call Zoe. Text Zoe. She knows what to talk about.’ I mean, that’s another mother-daughter combo that’s like identical twins.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Government set to announce mandatory Covid-19 jabs for frontline NHS staff

news

Travis Scott offers to pay funeral costs of the eight people killed at Astroworld Festival

celebrity

Man rescued from cave after being trapped for almost 54 hours

news