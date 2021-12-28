Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto are among the celebrities who have paid tribute to director Jean-Marc Vallée following the news of his death.

The 58-year-old, who was best known for Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies, died unexpectedly at his cabin outside of Quebec City over the Christmas weekend. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Witherspoon, who worked with Vallée on Oscar nominated film Wild and her TV show Big Little Lies, shared several photos on her Instagram Stories highlighting their friendship over the years.

She wrote alongside them: “My heart is broken. My friend. I love you... I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the fading light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little magic in this lifetime. I love you, Jean-Marc.”

Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, who both won Oscars for their role in Dallas Buyers Club also hailed the late visionary on social media.

“With a gentle hand and heart Jean-Marc was a true receiver,” Interstellar actor McConaughey wrote on Instagram.

“He didn’t romanticize life so much as he saw life romantic - from the struggle to the pain to the wink and the whisper, love stories were everywhere in his eye.”

While Leto eulogised: “A filmmaking force and a true artist who changed my life with a beautiful movie called Dallas Buyers Club. Much love to everyone who knew him. Life is precious.”

Australian actress Nicole Kidman, who worked with Vallée on Big Little Lies said she was “shattered” he was gone.

“He was at the center of my creative universe and I can’t overstate his significance to me. Jean-Marc was not only responsible for some of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career, but his friendship, kindness and love were an inspiring force I will carry with me,” she reflected.

Adding: “I am forever grateful for my time shared with this extraordinary human.”